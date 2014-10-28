STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Mycronic Publ Ab, Q3 :

* Order intake was sek 842 (232) million

* Net sales were sek 338 (220) million

* Ebit was sek 37 (9) million

* Mycronic publ ab says assessment for sales in 2014 remains unchanged from previous quarter. The company's assessment is that sales in 2014 will be in the span of SEK 1,150 - 1,250 million Link to report: here