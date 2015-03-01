SYDNEY, March 2 Myer Holdings Ltd on Monday named Richard Umbers as its new chief executive officer and managing director after Bernie Brookes stepped down from those roles, as Australia's largest department store operator restructures operations to revive weak sales growth.

It will also update the market on its "strategic review" under Umbers who was its chief information and supply chain officer, in due course, it added.

Myer posted its lowest annual net profit in seven years for the 12 months to July 26 as shoppers bought less following a tough federal budget and store refurbishments disrupted sales. It will announce interim results for the 26 weeks ended Jan. 24 on March 19.

"The Board and management team have agreed that the transformation work has reached a pivotal point and it is appropriate for a new CEO to be given the opportunity to own, lead and drive the transformation program over the coming years," Myer Chairman Paul McClintock said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Walsh)