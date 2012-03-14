(Adds comments, details)
* First half profit down 20 pct, misses forecasts for 15 pct
drop
* Second quarter core sales down 1.7 pct
* Full-year sales may fall, Myer says
MELBOURNE, March 15 Australia's biggest
department store chain, Myer Holdings, missed analyst
forecasts with a 20 percent drop in first half profit, saying
sales remained under pressure and were likely to fall this year.
Major retailers have been united in warning of a tough year
as the non-mining sectors of Australia's economy struggle under
a strong currency, relatively high interest rates, falling home
and share values and indebted consumers.
Australia's economy grew just 0.4 percent in the fourth
quarter while data on Wednesday showed consumer confidence fell
sharply in March as households fretted about the outlook for
employment and family finances.
Myer slightly tempered its forecast for flat sales this
year, saying sales could be lower in 2012 unless the current
sales trend improves.
"This result leaves the door open for more disappoint in the
second half," said Peter Esho, analyst at City Index, adding
Myer's full-year guidance was ambitious. "On our numbers this
assumes a fair bit of improvement in trading for the second
half."
The retailer affirmed guidance for a decline in full year
net profit of as much as 10 percent below 2011's A$162.7 million
($169.9 million), assuming trading conditions don't worsen.
Myer's earnings fell 20 percent to A$87.3 million in the 26
weeks to Jan. 28, excluding one-off items.
Analysts had expected a 15 percent fall to A$92.5 million,
according to the average of six forecasts.
Myer said it had seen improvement in trading between the
first and second quarters, with a continuation of the second
quarter trend into the third quarter.
Myer said like-for-like second-quarter sales, excluding new
stores, fell 1.7 percent. Analysts had on average forecast a 1.9
percent fall in core second-quarter sales.
Myer Chief Executive Bernie Brookes said Myer would not to
proceed with a planned new store at Watergardens in Victoria
state as significant delays in led to Myer exercising its right
to exit the agreement.
"In the current environment it is not unexpected that our
discussions with landlords highlight adjustments in the timing
of new stores," Brookes said.
Shares in Myer closed Wednesday at A$2.37, up from January
lows below A$2 but off highs above A$3.50 a year ago.
($1 = 0.9574 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)