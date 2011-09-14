MELBOURNE, Sept 15 Australian department store retailer Myer reported a small drop in fiscal 2011 profit and it expects its fiscal 2012 profit to drop as much as 10 percent on flat sales as the retail environment remains challenging.

Profit before one-offs was A$162.7 million for the 12 months to July 30, it said, broadly in line with its earlier guidance.

Myer had previously forecast a fall in 2011 net profit of up to 5 percent from A$169 million a year earlier.

Shares in Myer fell 4.6 percent to a 3-week low of A$2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has fallen 42 percent so far this year, compared with a 39 percent fall in rival David Jones and a 16 percent decline in the broader market . (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)