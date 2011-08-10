SYDNEY Aug 10 Australian department store retailer Myer Holdings described near-term economic conditions as challenging on Wednesday as it announced an extension of its chief executive's tenure.

Chief Executive Bernie Brookes would continue under a contract extended to August 2014, the firm said, calling him the right man to steer the business through difficult times.

"The economic environment is likely to continue to be challenging in the short-term, demanding the attention of a highly experienced retailer as chief executive, supported by a strong management team," Chairman Howard McDonald said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich)