Australia's Myer cuts FY17 NPAT guidance; deputy CEO to leave

July 20 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd, one of Australia's biggest department store operators by sales, said on Thursday it was cutting its net profit after tax forecast for fiscal 2017 owing to continued weakness in retail trading conditions.

Myer cut the forecast, before implementation costs, to a range of A$66 million ($52.50 million) to A$70 million from an earlier guidance of more than A$69.3 million.

Myer also announced the departure of deputy chief executive Daniel Bracken after two-and-a-half years in the job. It did not provide a reason for his exit.