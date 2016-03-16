(Adds CEO quote, shares, paragraphs 7-10)
SYDNEY, March 17 Myer Holdings Ltd,
Australia's biggest department store operator by sales, said on
Thursday that first half net profit fell 4 percent as it
scrambled to cut overhead and cope with fierce competition
online.
Net profit for the operator of more than 60 high street
stores was A$59.7 million for the six months to Jan. 23, down
from A$62.2 million the previous year. Total sales grew 1.8
percent, with the company reporting a "solid" performance over
the Christmas period.
The Melbourne-based retailer nudged up its full-year profit
guidance to a range of A$66 million and A$72 million, from a
range of A$64 million to A$72 million.
Under new Chief Executive Officer Richard Umbers, Myer is
spending A$600 million over five years to shut underperforming
stores, revamp others and improve online offerings to survive
what has become a perfect storm for its 116-year-old business
model: fierce competition from online and from global "fast
fashion" chains like H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB.
"Only months into the first year of our five year strategy,
we are pleased with the early progress and positive customer
response," Umbers said in a statement.
Myer's nearest domestic rival, David Jones, has been
benefiting from its own makeover from its new owner, South
Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd, which in 2014 outbid
Myer for it. In January, Woolworths said David Jones grew its
first half sales by 11.2 percent.
For Australian investors, Myer has become synonymous with
overpriced private equity IPO exits. Net profits have declined
every year but one since TPG Capital Management LP
re-listed it in 2009 after three years, shorter than the
customary private equity turnaround of four years.
The retailer's share price has followed profits south, never
trading over their A$4.10 issue price and closing on Wednesday
at A$1.10.
In 2015, retail investors purchased only A$4 million worth
of shares in an A$221 million rights issue aimed at funding
Umbers's Myer overhaul. Underwriters and institutional investors
had to purchase the rest.
Myer declared an interim dividend of 2 Australian cents for
the latest six-month period, up from no interim dividend the
previous year year.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by David Gregorio)