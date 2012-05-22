MELBOURNE May 23 Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest department store chain, cut its profit guidance for the year after posting a 2.1 percent decline in same-store sales in its fiscal third quarter as consumers stuck to their frugal shopping habits.

Australian households have cut back on discretionary spending at retail stores in the past year, spending more on services and on goods bought online, especially from overseas with spending power lifted by a strong Australian dollar.

Myer said it now expected full year net profit to be no worse than 15 percent below 2011's A$162.7 million ($161.0 million), down from an earlier forecast of a fall in profits of no more than 10 percent.

The fall in sales compared with analysts' forecasts for a decline in same-store sales of 2.3 percent, according to a Reuters survey of five analysts.

Myer said total sales in the 13 weeks to April 28 fell 0.9 percent to A$651.1 million ($644.4 million).

"While there may be a delay in any positive impacts on discretionary spend, the recent rate cut by the Reserve Bank, as well as an improving employment rate and the upcoming cessation of the flood levy, are timely as we head into the fourth quarter and the important Mid Year Stocktake Sale in June," Myer Chief Executive Bernie Brookes said in a statement.

"However, the fallout in equity markets and the ongoing turmoil in Europe continue to influence consumer sentiment." ($1 = 1.0104 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger in Melbourne and Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by John Mair)