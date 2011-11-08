* Same-store sales fall 5.1 pct in first quarter, in line
with forecasts
* Total Q1 sales down 3.5 pct at A$681.4 mln
* Sales gradually improved as quarter progressed
* Profit guidance affirmed
(Adds comment, details)
Nov 9 Australia's biggest department store
chain, Myer Holdings , said same-store sales fell 5.1
percent in the first quarter and reiterated annual net profit
was likely to fall as much as 10 percent.
While Australian retail sales have shown signs of recovering
off a low base, sales at department stores have fallen to a
record low share of retail spending, according to research by
CommSec.
Myer said on Wednesday that total sales, including from
newly opened stores, fell 3.5 percent to A$681.4 million ($704.7
million) in the 13 weeks to Oct 29. The decline in sales largely
met analyst forecasts.
Rival department store David Jones has predicted a
fall in first-half profit of 15 to 20 percent compared to a year
earlier. Sales at discount department stores Big W and Target,
owned by Woolworths and Wesfamers , both fell
over 4 percent in the first quarter.
"As the quarter progressed sales gradually improved against
last year," said Myer Chief Executive Bernie Brookes.
Trading at the flagship Myer Melbourne store was "well up on
last year," he said, adding that he welcomed this month's
interest rate cut heading into Christmas, the first rate cut
since 2009.
Net profit could fall to as low as A$146.43 million in
fiscal 2012, Myer said.
"Global and domestic economic conditions will dictate when
consumer confidence returns to more normal levels," the company
said.
CommSec said sales at department stores fell to a record low
of 7.5 percent of total retail trade in the third quarter.
At the same time, spending at pharmacies on pharmaceuticals
and cosmetics rose to a record 5.8 percent share.
($1 = 0.967 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)