May 29 Mylan Inc settled a patent lawsuit with a unit of Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co, allowing the U.S. drug maker to continue selling a generic version of the Japanese company's drug for breathing difficulty.

Mylan can continue selling concentrated Levalbuterol Hydrochloride inhalation solution, a generic version of Sunovion's Xopenex.

Mylan will also be able to sell a non-concentrated version upon getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. company said.

The drug is used to ease breathing difficulties faced by ashtma patients and others.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The settlement will dismiss all related litigation between the two companies and Mylan will not have to pay a $18 million damage awarded to Sunovion.

Last week, Mylan settled another lawsuit with Sunovion for the Japanese drugmaker's bronchitis medicine Brovana. [ID: nL4E8GOBQN]

