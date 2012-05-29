May 29 Mylan Inc settled a patent
lawsuit with a unit of Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co,
allowing the U.S. drug maker to continue selling a generic
version of the Japanese company's drug for breathing difficulty.
Mylan can continue selling concentrated Levalbuterol
Hydrochloride inhalation solution, a generic version of
Sunovion's Xopenex.
Mylan will also be able to sell a non-concentrated version
upon getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, the U.S. company said.
The drug is used to ease breathing difficulties faced by
ashtma patients and others.
Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
The settlement will dismiss all related litigation between
the two companies and Mylan will not have to pay a $18 million
damage awarded to Sunovion.
Last week, Mylan settled another lawsuit with Sunovion for
the Japanese drugmaker's bronchitis medicine Brovana. [ID:
nL4E8GOBQN]
(Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)