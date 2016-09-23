(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Dave McKinney
CHICAGO, Sept 23 When Mylan NV recruited
food allergy bloggers to learn about its campaign to get
allergic shock antidotes into schools, many were eager to join
the maker of the EpiPens they carry in purses and stash in book
bags to protect their children against potentially lethal
attacks.
The bloggers, more than a dozen mothers of children with
serious allergies, embraced the effort Mylan outlined in a
series of "summits" it held for them beginning in 2013.
They wrote impassioned posts on blogs shared with tens of
thousands of followers on social media. Their personal testimony
helped persuade a number of state lawmakers to pass bills to get
schools to stock epinephrine injectors, such as the EpiPen,
according to legislators and others familiar with the lobbying
effort.
During the same period, the company was marking up its
EpiPen to more than $600 per twin pack, six times the 2007
price, creating a burden for many of the bloggers' followers,
other parents of children whose lives are threatened by bee
stings and peanuts.
At least four of the bloggers told Reuters they believe
Mylan took advantage of their goodwill. Some have joined public
criticism of those price hikes.
"I personally believe that Mylan held the summits to gain
blogger trust and then used those bloggers to spread word about
their initiatives. They raised prices while those initiatives
gained traction," Ruth LovettSmith, a former food-allergy
blogger from Massachusetts who attended three summits, said in
an email.
Mylan spokeswoman Lauren Kashtan declined to comment on the
criticism.
But in an email, she said the company regretted that it had
not anticipated "the potential financial issues for the growing
minority of patients" whose EpiPens are not covered by insurance
or a patient assistance program.
Mylan now offers coupons to more families to cover
out-of-pocket costs and said it would soon release a half-price
EpiPen.
Kashtan also said the blogger summits served a worthy
purpose.
"Mylan aimed to provide access to information, resources and
expertise about anaphylaxis and life-threatening allergies,"
said Kashtan, who represented the company at four summits. "We
are proud to have brought together such a passionate and
dedicated group of advocates."
Chief executive Heather Bresch was blasted Wednesday at a
hearing before U.S. lawmakers who, along with prosecutors in
several states, are investigating the price hikes.
EpiPen sales exceed $1 billion a year and command more than
90 percent of the market.
STEAKS AND BLOG POLISHING
The effort to get epinephrine injectors into schools is a
point of pride for Mylan, which has credited its alliances with
advocates for its success.
"We have collaborated with government officials, leading
advocacy organizations, parents, caregivers and healthcare
professionals to successfully champion legislation and
policies," Mylan said in a 2015 report on its social
responsibility efforts.
LovettSmith, whose son has nut allergies, went to her first
Mylan blogger summit in January 2013 at a boutique midtown
Manhattan hotel overlooking the Empire State Building.
It was the first of at least four summits, each involving
about 15 bloggers, some of whom attended more than one event.
They wrote about being treated to three-course dinners featuring
pan-seared yellow fin tuna or marinated grilled hanger steak.
At a 2014 summit at the company's Canonsburg, Pa.,
headquarters, Mylan brought an outside communications consultant
to help the women polish their blogs, advocate to policymakers,
practice on-camera television interviews and speak at public
events, participants told Reuters.
Homa Woodrum, a lawyer in Las Vegas whose 8-year-old
daughter relies on EpiPens for nut and oat allergies, attended
that summit. But she skipped an invitation to a May 2015 event
at California's Disneyland, uncomfortable with the shift in
venue to a resort.
"It starts to seem a little like you're being buttered up,"
Woodrum said.
Bloggers who attended summits testified on behalf of
schools' bills in Nevada, Maine and Michigan, according to
interviews and legislative records. In all, 48 states adopted
laws requiring or enabling schools to stock epinephrine
injectors. In many cases, Mylan subsequently donated EpiPens to
schools.
Stanley Short, a Democratic representative who co-sponsored
the Maine bill, credited a blogger with alerting him to the
issue. The woman, who attended the Disneyland summit, brought
her son to a legislative hearing, where he demonstrated how he
would press an EpiPen into his thigh to stop an allergic
reaction.
Mylan's lobbyist attended the hearing, but the boy's
show-and-tell "sealed the deal," Short said. "With me and most
of the legislators, it's that first-hand experience of a mother
talking about her child and a child talking about what they go
through personally that did it."
MIXED REACTIONS
Bloggers who went to Disneyland told Reuters pricing was not
on the drugmaker's agenda. By then, some were aware of the hikes
and brought them up. Mylan talked about the role of other
parties, including insurers, in determining what consumers pay,
they said.
Blogger Kelly Rudnicki's food allergy advocacy led to work
as a paid Mylan spokeswoman. But, she said in an email, she quit
last month because of the pricing controversy. She said she
believes Mylan should apologize and cut its prices on EpiPens,
and Bresch should step down.
Rudnicki, whose 14-year-old son has severe food allergies,
said the bloggers supported Mylan because they believed it "had
our back and manufactured a device that we couldn't live
without."
Mylan declined to discuss Rudnicki's criticism. The company
confirmed she resigned, adding it had thanked her for her work.
Some bloggers like Caroline Moassessi, a food allergy
activist from Reno, Nev., take a more nuanced view.
She attended three summits and testified in Nevada to allow
schools and other public venues to stock epinephrine.
She also has felt the full effect of price hikes. As a small
business owner, she paid $3,000 in 2015 for EpiPens for her son
and daughter. Each child carries two pens at all times and keeps
two more at school. Moassessi also carries two injectors.
While Moassessi would rather pay less, she said she
recognizes that Mylan is in business to make a profit.
"I know they're a business trying to make as much as they
can, like Ford, Chevy, Macy's," she said. "I'm not naive about
that, whatsoever."
(Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Lisa Girion)