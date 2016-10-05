(Repeats with no change to text)
By Bill Berkrot
Oct 5 U.S. government health plans spent more
than $1 billion on Mylan NV's EpiPen emergency allergic
reaction treatment between 2011 and 2015, according to figures
released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on
Wednesday.
Mylan is under scrutiny for raising prices on the lifesaving
EpiPen sixfold in less than a decade, making the devices
unaffordable for a growing number of families. U.S. lawmakers
and prosecutors are also investigating what impact Mylan's
EpiPen pricing has had on government-funded health programs.
CMS, in response to a request from U.S. Senator Amy
Klobuchar of Minnesota, said in a letter that the Medicaid plan
for the poor spent $797 million on EpiPen in the five-year
period, including rebates provided by Mylan, or $960 million
before rebates. Costs for the Medicare Part D program for the
elderly was nearly $335 million, a figure that does not reflect
rebates.
Klobuchar and other lawmakers contend that Mylan underpaid
rebates to state Medicaid programs by misclassifying EpiPen as a
generic instead of a branded drug. The Medicaid rebate for a
generic is 13 percent compared with a minimum 23.1 percent for a
branded drug.
CMS said it could not determine how much the government is
owed for EpiPens, but reiterated its view that Mylan had
misclassified the product.
"CMS has, on multiple occasions, provided guidance to the
industry and Mylan on the proper classification of drugs and has
expressly told Mylan that the product is incorrectly
classified," the agency said.
Mylan has said it complied with CMS rules. On Wednesday, it
noted that the classification of EpiPen for Medicaid rebates had
been made in 1997, a decade before it acquired the product.
New CMS rules that took effect this year allow companies to
clarify any classification issues for a product like EpiPen,
with companies asked to submit their requests by April 1, 2017.
"It would be premature to comment further on this issue
until the CMS process has concluded," Mylan said.
Klobuchar in a statement called for "clear answers on how
deep this misclassification goes, how much it has cost taxpayers
across the country, how many other drugs may be misclassified,
and how we get that money back."
Mylan Chief Executive Heather Bresch was blasted by
lawmakers during a congressional hearing last month for raising
the list price for a pair of EpiPens to more than $600 this
year. It cost about $100 in 2007, when Mylan acquired the
product.
Mylan has said the list price does not reflect its true
earnings on EpiPen once its discounts to payers, development
costs and other expenses are taken into account.
It has sought to address the criticism by offering discounts
more widely to consumers and plans to make available a generic
version for about $300.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Richard Chang)