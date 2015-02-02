(Adds details, background)
Feb 2 Mylan Inc said it would buy Indian
drugmaker Famy Care Ltd's female health businesses for about
$750 million in cash and $50 million in contingent payments to
expand its line of women's health products.
Mumbai-based Famy Care is a leader in generic oral
contraceptives. Monday's announcement marks Mylan's second deal
with an Indian drugmaker after it bought Bangalore-based Strides
Arcolab's injectable drugs unit for $1.6 billion in 2013.
U.S.-based pharmaceutical giants have in recent years been
trying to woo drugmakers in fast-growing emerging markets to
reap the benefits of cheaper production facilities.
Famy Care, which also makes intra-uterine devices and
hormone-replacement therapy products, will spin off some
businesses into a separate company, which will then be bought by
Mylan, the companies said in a statement.
The companies already have a partnership stretching back to
2008, under which Famy Care makes and supplies oral
contraceptive pills that Mylan sells in the United States.
Mylan said it expects the deal to close in the second half
of 2015 and to complement its pending acquisition of Abbott
Laboratories' non-U.S. generics business.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Simon Jennings)