UPDATE 3-La Jolla's shares soar after blood pressure drug clears key study
* Shares jump as much as 77 pct to 15-month high (Updates shares)
Feb 21 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by sales of new products in North America.
Net income jumped to $129.5 million, or 30 cents per share, from $2.6 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings of 53 cents per share topped the analysts' average estimate by 3 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017 and that U.S. stocks were not in "bubble territory."
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.