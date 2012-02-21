* Sees 2012 EPS $2.30-$2.50; Street view $2.41

* Keeps 2013 EPS target of $2.75; sees 2018 EPS at $6.00

* Q4 adj EPS 53 cents vs Street view 50 cents

* Q4 sales below Street view; cuts 2013 revenue target

* Shares off 3.3 percent (Adds details on forecasts, updates share move)

By Lewis Krauskopf

Feb 21 Mylan Inc, the world's third-largest generic drugmaker, forecast a 2012 profit increase generally in line with Wall Street's target and projected earnings would more than double by 2018.

However, the company also lowered its revenue target for 2013 and posted fourth-quarter sales just shy of Wall Street estimates, and its shares fell 3.3 percent.

This year, Mylan expects to launch about 650 products around the world, including a U.S. generic version of Forest Laboratories' blockbuster Lexapro antidepressant. It also expects to start a commercial business in India in the first half of the year.

The company, which gave its projections at an investor day it held in New York, expects to expand its product portfolio by more than 40 percent in the next three years, while generic versions of respiratory, injectable and biotechnology drugs stand to be long-term profit drivers.

"We have sustainable growth for years to come," Mylan Chief Executive Officer Heather Bresch said in an interview.

Mylan forecast 2012 profit of $2.30 to $2.50 per share, excluding one-time items. That equates to growth of 13 percent to 23 percent. Analysts have been looking for $2.41 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Pittsburgh-based company projected revenue this year of $6.8 billion to $7.2 billion. Analysts are looking for $6.87 billion.

Mylan backed its 2013 earnings target of $2.75 per share. But it projected revenue of $7.5 billion, down from $8.5 billion previously. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.62 per share on revenue of $7.13 billion.

The drugmaker set a goal of 2018 profit of $6.00 per share.

Mylan's global presence was dramatically expanded by its 2007 acquisition of the generics business of Germany's Merck KGaA.

The company expects to expand its annual manufacturing capacity to at least 82 billion doses by 2016, up from about 45 billion now.

It anticpates selling more than 6,700 products globally by 2015, a more than 40 percent increase from 2012.

Mylan expects its generic injectables operations to become a $1 billion business by 2016, with the potential to make 100 million units, up from 11 million now. Many generic injectable medicines, which tend to be administered in hospitals, have been in short supply in the United States, including treatments for cancer.

The company also gave timelines for when it believes it will be able to sell generic versions of two big-selling brand-name drugs that are expected to be difficult to copy to the satisfaction of regulators.

Mylan expects to sell a generic version of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone in the second half of 2013; it expects to launch a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair asthma inhaler in the second half of 2015 in Europe and Japan, and in the second half of 2016 in the United States.

"We are outlining today what is definitely driving that growth to 2018," Bresch said. "We don't put ourselves out there and model in a way that is unrealistic."

Mylan's fourth-quarter net income jumped to $129.5 million, or 30 cents per share, from $2.6 million, or a penny per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 53 cents per share, topping analysts' average estimate by 3 cents.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.53 billion, slightly below analysts' estimates. Revenue was hurt by foreign currency translation, which clipped the results by 1 percent. (Additional reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Maureen Bavdek and John Wallace)