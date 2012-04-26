April 26 Mylan Inc, one of the world's largest generic drugmakers, posted higher quarterly profit and sales, helped by the introduction of its version of antidepressant Lexapro and other products.

Mylan posted a first-quarter profit of $129.4 million, or 30 cents per share, up from $104.5 million, or 23 cents a share a year before. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share of 52 cents beat Wall Street forecasts for 50 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.59 billion from $1.45 billion a year before.

The company also said patent litigation was resolved for its key EpiPen epinephrine product for allergic emergencies, allowing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to launch a generic version by June 2015.

Mylan's report comes a day after rival Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc agreed to buy Swiss-based Actavis for at least $5.6 billion, cementing its status as one of the world's biggest generic drugmakers and expanding its business internationally. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)