* Says Coury to move to executive chairman role
* Names President Heather Bresch as new CEO
* Posts Q3 profit above mkt estimates
* Narrows 2011 profit view
* Shares rise 6 percent to 5-week high
By Kavyanjali Kaushik
Oct 26 Generic and specialty pharmaceutical
giant Mylan Inc said its Chief Executive Robert Coury
will hand over the reins to Heather Bresch, ending his nearly
decade-long tenure with strong quarterly results.
Shares of the Pittsburgh-based drugmaker rose 6 percent to a
five-week high of $19.28 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
Bresch, who has worked for Mylan for 20 years, is
serving as the company's president and has been groomed for the
top job by Coury.
"I did get the sense that over the last few quarters, they
have been positioning Heather as the main investor contact who
has been much more visible in the conference calls and media,"
Credit Agricole Securities analyst Kim Vukhac said.
Bresch, 41, will hand over her role as president to Chief
Operating Officer Rajiv Malik, who joined the third largest
generics and specialty pharmaceutical company in the world after
its acquisition of India's Matrix Laboratories Ltd.
Meanwhile, Coury, 50, will move to the role of executive
chairman.
When asked by an analyst on a conference call about the
reason for transition, Coury said "why not now?", and cited the
company's robust position and the fact that he is not stepping
down due to any turmoil as the main reasons.
Coury, who has been Mylan's chief executive since September
2002, took the decision of acquiring Merck KGaA's Dey
Pharma in 2007 that greatly increased the company's generic
footprint.
Coury, Bresch and Malik have all agreed to new, three-year
contracts.
NARROWS OUTLOOK, Q3 BEATS
The company, which posted a better-than-expected quarterly
profit on Wednesday, narrowed its 2011 earnings view for the
second time this year.
Vukhac, who has an "underperform" rating with a
price target of $19 on Mylan's stock, said the narrowing of the
forecast was not a good sign.
"You don't even have to make the top ended guidance. You
could just lower the bottom," she added.
"To beat consensus by 4 cents and not raise the range is not
a vote of confidence. "
The company now expects full-year earnings of $1.98-$2.02 a
share. Mylan, which has a market value of $7.76 billion, had
earlier predicted $1.95-$2.05 a share.
Mylan said its outlook did not include potential
contribution from approvals of generics of Warner Chilcott's
acne drug Doryx and Pfizer Inc.'s
cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor.
"The approval of Doryx and Lipitor would represent upside
and excess of our current guidance range," newly appointed CEO
Bresch said.
Excluding items, the company earned 55 cents a share for the
third quarter which beat the market estimate of 51 cents. Total
revenue rose 16 percent to $1.58 billion.
Net sales from the specialty segment rose 51 percent to
$213.9 million, helped by higher sales of Mylan's EpiPen
auto-injector -- used to treat severe allergic reactions -- and
Dey Pharma's Perforomist inhalation solution.
