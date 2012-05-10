BRIEF-State Street Corp reports 7.62 percent passive stake in 3M CO as of Dec 31, 2016
* State Street Corp reports 7.62 percent passive stake in 3M co as of Dec 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2lGuBG1] Further company coverage:
* Sees EPS of $2.45-$2.55 vs prior view of $2.30-$2.50
* Company to buy back up to $500 mln of its shares (Adds details)
May 10 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc, which reported higher-than-expected earnings last month, raised its full-year profit outlook, saying it expects 2012 to be the best year in the company's history.
Mylan now expects adjusted earnings of $2.45 to $2.55 per share, compared with its previous estimate of $2.30 to $2.50. It said all other financial forecasts were unchanged.
The company, which has a market value of about $8.8 billion, also said it would buy back up to $500 million of its common stock.
"The increase in our guidance is a result of our continued strong operational performance," Chief Executive Heather Bresch said in a statement.
Mylan is one of the world's biggest makers of generic drugs, along with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Novartis unit Sandoz and Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Mylan shares have fallen about 7 percent since the company reported first-quarter results on April 26. The stock closed at $20.64 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* State Street Corp reports 7.62 percent passive stake in 3M co as of Dec 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2lGuBG1] Further company coverage:
(Recasts with Yellen testimony) * Yellen gives hawkish testimony before Senate * 10-year yields highest in more than a week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it would be unwise to wait too long to raise interest rates, striking a more hawkish tone than investors expected. The U.S. central bank will likely need to raise rates at an upcoming meeting, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Brazilian billionaire Edson de Godoy Bueno, who built a healthcare empire in his country that became UnitedHealth Group Inc's platform to expand in Latin America, died on Tuesday.