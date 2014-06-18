LONDON, June 18 U.S. drugmaker Mylan is
recalling batches of the injectable antibiotic clarithromycin
made in India due to possible impurities, Britain's healthcare
regulator said on Wednesday.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, or
MHRA, said the decision was due to the potential for small
particles of white material to be present in individual vials.
The Mylan recall is being made on behalf of Strides Arcolab
International and relates to Agila-branded supplies, the MHRA
added. The Pennsylvania-based company bought Agila, a unit of
India's Strides Arcolab, for $1.6 billion last year.
The issue with the Agila antibiotic follows a series of
quality problems affecting medicines manufactured in India that
have tarnished the country's reputation as a supplier of cheap
generic drugs.
