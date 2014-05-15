PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 Mylan Inc said a U.S. district court dismissed a case by Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd intended to block the U.S. health regulator from approving generic versions of Teva's multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.
U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan said it had intervened in the lawsuit in support of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"Following the court's decision against Teva, we continue to see no barrier to FDA approval of Mylan's generic Copaxone following patent expiry," Mylan CEO Heather Bresch said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post Source http://bit.ly/2nQGebh
* Move comes amid concerns over shipping alliances (Recasts, adds shipper, FBI and exporter comment)