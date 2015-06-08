AMSTERDAM, June 8 Top executives at Israeli
drugmaker Teva sent an open letter to takeover target
Mylan on Monday, saying they remained committed to
striking a deal and reasserting that Teva's $82-per-share offer
would benefit shareholders of both firms.
In a letter addressed to Mylan executive founder Robert
Coury, Teva CEO Erez Vidgodman and Chairman Yitzhak Peterburg
repeated that a combination of the two companies would add value
to both.
The letter accused Mylan of having "made grossly incorrect
statements to mislead your stockholders and other stakeholders
about us". The letter went on to list the reasons why Teva's
offer was favourable.
