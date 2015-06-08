(Adds Mylan's response)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, June 8 Executives at Israeli
drugmaker Teva sent an open letter to takeover target
Mylan on Monday, saying they remain committed to a deal
and reiterated that Teva's $40 billion takeover proposal would
benefit shareholders of both firms.
In the letter, addressed to Mylan executive founder Robert
Coury, Teva CEO Erez Vigodman and Chairman Yitzhak Peterburg
repeated that a combination would add value to both companies.
The letter said Mylan had made "made grossly incorrect
statements to mislead your stockholders and other stakeholders
about us".
Mylan responded later on Monday, saying Teva's statements
continue to leave it and its stakeholders with "great
uncertainty" regarding the Israeli drugmaker's intentions.
In a letter addressed to Vigodman, Coury asked for
"straightforward" answers to two questions. (1.usa.gov/1BUOEhm)
The first is whether Teva was planning a legally binding
exchange offer for Mylan.
The second is whether any such offer would contain a "hell
or high water provision" under which Teva would agree to
whatever the U.S. Federal Trade Commission requires to clear the
transaction.
The letters are the latest in a series of unusually
combative communications between the two companies.
Teva began an unsolicited pursuit of Mylan NV in April but
has yet to make a formal offer as it awaits antitrust approval
in the United States.
Coury has since sent two open letters criticising Teva as a
poor fit for Mylan, most recently on June 1.
Spurning Teva's advances, Mylan has begun pursuing its own
unsolicited $32.7 billion bid for Perrigo of Ireland.
Coury has previously said that Teva "has engaged in a
pattern of making noncommittal, unclear, inaccurate and non
specific statements to shareholders ... regarding its intentions
with respect to Mylan."
Teva has built a 2.2 percent stake in Mylan ahead of making
a formal offer.
Mylan has its operational headquarters in Canonsburg,
Pennsylvania, but is incorporated in the Netherlands.
