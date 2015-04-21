BRIEF-United Bancshares, Benchmark Bancorp enter plan of merger on March 22 - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
TEL AVIV, April 21 Shares in generic drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Mylan jumped in pre-market trade in New York on a report from Bloomberg that Teva could make a public unsolicited offer for Mylan as soon as Tuesday.
A spokesman for Teva, the world's largest maker of generic drugs, said the company does not comment on rumours or reports.
According to Bloomberg, Teva is working with Barclays Plc on the approach. Officials at Barclays in Tel Aviv declined to comment.
Shares in Mylan were up 8.8 percent at $74 in premarket Nasdaq trade while Teva's New York Stock Exchange-listed shares were up 2.9 percent to $65.12.
Shares in Perrigo Co, which Mylan offered to buy for $29 billion this month, were down 4.5 percent at $189.20.
Mylan's chief executive said on Friday a merger with Teva would be a bad fit.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Steven Scheer and Jason Neely)
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
March 22 David Murdock, the 93-year-old billionaire chief executive of Dole Food Co, has reached a $74 million settlement of claims that he shortchanged shareholders in 2013 when he took the produce company private in a $1.2 billion buyout.