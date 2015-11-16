Nov 16 Generic Drugmaker Mylan NV plans to buy back shares worth up to $1 billion, after Perrigo Co Plc'S shareholders spurned its $26 billion hostile bid.

The buyback program expires on Aug. 27, 2016, Mylan said in a statement on Monday.

Perrigo shareholders rejected Mylan's bid on Friday, ending the Netherlands-based generic drug maker's seven-month pursuit of its smaller rival. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)