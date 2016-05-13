BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
May 13 Drugmaker Mylan NV said it would buy Renaissance Acquisition Holdings LLC's non-sterile, topicals-focused specialty and generics business for $950 million.
The deal will add about 25 branded and generic topical products, the company said on Friday.
The deal, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, includes additional contingent payment of up to $50 million. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: