WASHINGTON, Sept 14 Mylan NL Chief Executive Officer Heather Bresch will appear at a Sept. 21 congressional hearing over price increases for its allergy auto-injector EpiPen, the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mylan has been widely criticized for sharply raising the price of EpiPens, which are carried by people with life-threatening allergies. Mylan raised the price from about $100 in 2008 to about $600 currently. (Reporting by Eric Walsh and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)