Dec 16 Mylan NV said on Friday it launched the generic version of its life-saving EpiPen allergy treatment at a more than 50 percent discount.

The authorized generic, at wholesale cost of $300 for a two-pack, will be available in pharmacies starting next week, Mylan said.

Mylan has been under investigation by the U.S. government, and its chief executive was called before Congress to testify on raising the price of a pair of EpiPens to more than $600 from $100 in 2008. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)