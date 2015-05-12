May 11 Mylan NV's Chairman Robert Coury said he may sweeten the company's offer for Perrigo Co Plc by adding terms that will reduce risk to Perrigo's shareholders, sources told Bloomberg on Monday.

People familiar with the matter said that Coury laid out scenarios that could play out in the future and had even suggested that a Mylan-Perrigo combination could be an attractive target for Pfizer Inc, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1PD2z1S)

This comes after Reuters reported comments from Coury last week on how Mylan would consider buying Israeli pharma firm Teva Pharmaceutical Industries down the line.

Mylan is attempting to buy over-the-counter drugmaker Perrigo for $34 billion in an unsolicited offer that is expected to turn into a hostile one.

Teva, meanwhile, made an unsolicited $40 billion bid for Mylan last month, which the latter rejected. Teva said last week it will move ahead with its plans to acquire Mylan if the Perrigo deal is not completed.

At the meetings, Coury also brought up the idea that Mylan could make a deal with Novartis AG's generic business unit, Sandoz, people told Bloomberg.

Mylan and Novartis could not be reached outside of regular business hours. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)