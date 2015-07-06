BRIEF-Hydropothecary Corp receives license to sell cannabis oil
* The Hydropothecary Corporation receives license to sell cannabis oil
July 6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is preparing to raise its bid for rival drugmaker Mylan NV by as much as $2 billion, to $43 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The improved proposal could be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1S36gz5)
Teva may offer $86 to $88 per share for Mylan, up from the $82 per share it bid in April, Bloomberg reported.
Mylan rebuffed Teva's $40 billion bid in April, saying it grossly undervalued the company, and pressed on with its own $34 billion hostile bid for Perrigo Co Plc in an attempt to fend off Teva's interest.
Mylan's market value stood at $34.36 billion as of Thursday's close, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Mylan was not immediately available for comment and Teva declined to comment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 French drug maker Sanofi has hired advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business, several sources familiar with matter told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is expected to start after the European summer.