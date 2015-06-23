TEL AVIV, June 23 Mylan NV chief financial officer John Sheehan will arrive in Israel on Wednesday for a meeting with the head of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to discuss a possible listing of its shares if it succeeds in buying Perrigo Co, an industry source said.

Mylan has offered to acquire Perrigo for $34 billion in an attempt to fend off a bid from Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's biggest generic drugmaker. Perrigo has rejected Mylan's offer.

Perrigo's shares are listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since it acquired Israeli drugmaker Agis Industries in 2005.

The source, who asked not to be named, said on Tuesday Mylan's shares would replace Perrigo in Tel Aviv just as Perrigo's shares replaced Agis when it was acquired.

In addition to a meeting with Yossi Beinart, the chief executive of the stock exchange, Sheehan may also meet with institutional investors in Israel who own shares in Perrigo.

A spokeswoman for Mylan in Israel declined to comment, while a spokeswoman for the bourse also declined to comment.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, which is seeking to stem falling trading volumes in recent years, is eager to ensure it does not lose Perrigo, which is one of the most active shares on the Israeli bourse.

Teva last week raised its stake in Mylan to the 4.61 percent needed for it to legally challenge Mylan's rejection of Teva's hostile takeover offer under Dutch law.

Mylan rebuffed a $40 billion bid from Teva in April, saying it grossly undervalued the company.

Mylan reincorporated in the Netherlands last year, where it set up a legal structure called a stichting -- Dutch for "foundation", which can be used as a kind of poison-pill defence against hostile takeovers.

Mylan's top shareholder, Abbott Laboratories, has already come out in support of the company's rejection of Teva by backing Mylan's proposed acquisition of Perrigo. Abbott holds a 14.5 percent stake in Mylan.

Teva said on Friday it would limit its stake to less than 5 percent before Mylan's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on the Perrigo transaction if Mylan held the EGM before September. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Luke Baker and Mark Potter)