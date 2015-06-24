TEL AVIV, June 24 Drugmaker Mylan NV's chief financial officer John Sheehan said on Wednesday the company would like to join the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) if it succeeds in buying Perrigo Co.

Mylan, which has its primary listing in the United States, has offered to acquire Perrigo for $34 billion. This is widely seen as an attempt to protect itself from a bid from Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's biggest generic drugmaker.

Sheehan was in Israel to meet Yossi Beinart, chief executive of the stock exchange.

"Mylan believes that the Israeli market is important to Mylan and the pharmaceutical industry generally and would therefore be pleased to join TASE as one of the largest publicly traded companies following the consummation of the Perrigo acquisition," he said in a statement after the meeting. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Pravin Char)