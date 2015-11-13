Nov 13 Drugmaker Mylan NV's $26 billion hostile bid for Perrigo Co Plc failed on Friday, putting an end to the ongoing saga, which started more than seven months ago.

Netherlands-based Mylan has made a number of attempts to buy Perrigo but was unsuccessful in securing at least half of Perrigo outstanding shares in a tender offer, which expired Friday, 8.00 a.m. ET.

Through Thursday's close, Mylan's stock had lost about 37 percent of its value since it made public its offer to acquire Perrigo on April 8. Changes to Mylan stock price account for part of the change in total deal value.

Following is a summary of key events highlighting the course of the offer:

April 8, 2015: Mylan offers to buy Perrigo for about $29 billion in cash and stock in a move that some analysts suggested was an effort to help fend off a $40 billion acquisition by larger rival Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

April 24, 2015: Mylan goes hostile with a sweetened bid of $60 plus 2.2 Mylan shares, valuing Perrigo at $31 billion; Perrigo rejects offer

April 29, 2015: Perrigo rejects Mylan's second raised bid of $75 and 2.3 Mylan shares for every Perrigo share, or $34.1 billion

July 23, 2015: Dutch foundation linked to Mylan adopts poison pill in efforts to block takeover by Teva, citing potential job losses

July 27, 2015: Teva drops its hostile pursuit of Mylan, decides to buy Allergan Plc's generic business in a deal worth $40.5 billion

Aug. 13, 2015: Mylan lowers the percentage of Perrigo shares it needs to control the company to just over 50 percent from its original plan of 80 percent

Sept. 14, 2015: Mylan launches a tender offer in a move to lure Perrigo investors to support its take-over efforts

Sept. 17, 2015: Perrigo recommends shareholders to reject Mylan's tender offer, which was set to expire on Nov. 13, saying it substantially undervalued the company

Oct. 22, 2015: Perrigo announces its plans to lay off 6 percent of its global workforce and buy back shares worth $2 billion

Nov. 13, 2015: Mylan fails $26 billion bid in tender offer as it was unable to secure at least half of Perrigo's shares (Compiled by Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Anil D'Silva)