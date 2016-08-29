Aug 29 Mylan NV said on Monday it would launch the first generic to its allergy auto-injector EpiPen at a discount of more than 50 percent to the branded product's list price.

This company reduced the out-of-pocket costs of EpiPen for some patients last week amid a wave of criticism from lawmakers and the public over the rapid escalation in the product's price in the past few years.

Mylan said it expects to launch the generic product "in several weeks" at a list price of $300 per generic EpiPen, compared with the branded product's cost of about $600. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)