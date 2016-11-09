BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV, which is under investigation and has faced harsh criticism over steep price increases for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment, on Wednesday reported a third quarter loss due the cost of a proposed settlement with the U.S. department of Justice and other government agencies.
Mylan posted a net loss of $119.8 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a profit of $428.6 million, or 83 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, such as the $465 settlement expense, Mylan said it had adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.45 (vs $1.43) per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
