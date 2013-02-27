Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 27 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc said it would buy Agila Specialties from India's Strides Arcolab Ltd for $1.6 billion to expand its injectable drugs business.
Mylan, one of the world's largest generic drugmakers with more than 1,100 products, said the acquisition is expected to immediately add to Mylan's adjusted diluted earnings per share following closing.
Mylan said the deal was unanimously approved by its board.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
March 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives