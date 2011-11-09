Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Nov 9 Mylan Inc (MYL.O) agreed to acquire respiratory products from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), including rights to a generic version of the blockbuster Advair asthma treatment, Mylan said on Wednesday.
The deal expands the capabilities for Mylan, which is the world's third-biggest generic drugmaker and also has a brand pharmaceutical franchise that includes respiratory treatments.
In the deal, Mylan would gain rights to develop and sell Pfizer's generic version of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (GSK.L) Advair incorporating Pfizer's proprietary dry powder inhaler delivery platform.
Mylan said it also planned to use the delivery platform and new scientific expertise to develop additional branded specialty products.
Mylan would pay $17.5 million to Pfizer, which would also receive payments based on products reaching milestones. Mylan would pay for remaining development and capital expenditures to bring products to market.
Mylan's president and incoming chief executive officer, Heather Bresch, told Reuters in an interview last month that she viewed respiratory medicines as potential acquisition material for the drugmaker. [ID:nN1E79U1JM] (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
