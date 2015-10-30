Oct 30 Mylan NV, which has made a
hostile bid for Perrigo Co Plc, posted a 29 percent
rise in quarterly revenue as demand for its generic drugs
increased in North America and Europe.
Dublin-based Mylan's revenue rose to $2.70 billion in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $2.08 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $428.6
million, or 83 cents per share, from $499.1 million, or $1.26
per share, due to an increase in the number of shares
outstanding.
The company also said a U.S. district court had denied
Perrigo's motion for a preliminary injunction to block the
closing of any tender offer.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)