BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
Aug 7 Generic drug maker Mylan Inc narrowed its full-year revenue and earnings forecast, citing delays in U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of key products.
The company narrowed its revenue forecast range to $7.8 billion-$8 billion from $7.8 billion-$8.2 billion.
Mylan also narrowed its full-year earnings forecast range to $3.25-$3.45 per share from $3.25-$3.60. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
March 22 With the United States about to become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it would begin trading the first-ever U.S. liquefied natural gas futures contract in May.
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: