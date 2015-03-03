(Adds detail, background, CEO comment, shares)
March 2 U.S. generic drug maker Mylan Inc
is still on the prowl for more deals, after completing
the multibillion-dollar acquisition of some of Abbott
Laboratories' non-U.S. businesses just last week.
Chief Executive Heather Bresch, on a call after the company
posted fourth-quarter results on Monday, raised the prospect of
another "material transaction" by the end of 2015. She did not
offer details.
The company forecast 2015 revenue of $9.6 billion to $10.1
billion and adjusted earnings of $4 to $4.30 per share. Analysts
on average expect revenue of $9.8 billion and a profit of $4.16
per share for the year.
In February, Mylan, which also sells specialty products,
said it would buy privately held Indian drugmaker Famy Care
Ltd's female health businesses.
The company said it still expects to launch a generic
version of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's
top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Copaxone, in the second
half of the year, despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor
of Teva in January.
Net profit attributable to the company's common shareholders
rose to $189.2 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth
quarter, from $180.2 million, or 45 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.05 per share,
matching the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $2.08 billion, edging past the
Wall Street estimate of about $2.06 billion.
The Abbott deal, unveiled in July, allowed Mylan to purchase
Abbott's specialty and generics business in developed markets
outside the United States, as well as move its tax address to
the Netherlands.
Mylan's stock was marginally down at $56.80 on the Nasdaq in
extended trade.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings and Steve Orlofdky)