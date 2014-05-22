UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI May 22 Flipkart, India's largest e-tailer, acquired online fashion portal Myntra on Thursday and said it would invest $100 million in the fashion business.
"It's a 100 percent acquisition and going forward we have big plans in this segment," said Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Bangalore-based Flipkart.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but a source in the company said the transaction was valued at close to $300 million.
The deal gives Flipkart a stronger hold in the fast-growing online fashion business in India. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources