SYDNEY May 1 Australian accounting software company MYOB Ltd raised A$833 million ($658.07 million) in the country's biggest initial public offer so far in 2015, a source told Reuters on Friday, at the upper end of the amount it had hoped to get.

The company sold about 228 million shares for A$3.65 each, compared to its target range of A$3 to A$4 a share, the source said.

($1 = 1.2658 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)