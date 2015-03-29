SYDNEY, March 30 Bain Capital is preparing to
launch a A$2.8 billion ($2.16 billion) initial public offering
of Australian software firm MYOB Ltd as early as Tuesday, the
Australian newspaper reported on Monday.
The Australian said the US-based private equity firm looked
on course to raise between A$700 million and A$800 million from
institutional fund managers with the business scheduled to debut
on the stock exchange at the end of April.
Earlier in the month, Reuters reported that Bain Capital
planned to file a prospectus for the sale by end-March.
