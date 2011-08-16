HONG KONG Aug 16 British software maker Sage Group Plc has placed a final bid for Australian accountancy software company MYOB Ltd, an asset that could sell for more than $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bain Capital and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co had also put in bids for the asset, sources told Reuters on Monday.

The size of the bids was not known.

A preferred bidder could be chosen as early as Tuesday, a source said.

Private equity firms Archer Capital and HarbourVest Partners LLC, which acquired MYOB for about A$450 million in 2008, have hired UBS AG to advise on the sale, sources told Reuters previously.

MYOB had an EBITDA of about A$100 million, two sources previously told Reuters.

Bids were placed on Thursday last week.

UBS and Sage declined comment. Archer and HarbourVest were not immediately available for comment.

The sources were not authorised to talk to the media. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Paul Sandle; Editing by Chris Lewis)