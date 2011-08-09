* Second-quarter rev $185.3 mln vs est $159.36 mln

* Q2 EPS $0.18 vs est $0.19

* Q2 backlog was $716.9 mln

Aug 9 Utility contractor MYR Group Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by a 29.6 percent rise in revenue from its transmission and distribution (T&D) segment .

The company's backlog grew to about $716.9 million as of June 30, helped by large contracts awarded in the company's T&D segment at the end of 2010 and early 2011.

MYR's results follow a strong quarter posted by rivals Quanta Services Inc and Emcor Group Inc .

Second-quarter earnings of MYR was $3.7 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with $3.35 million, or 16 cents, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $ 185.3 million with the T&D segment reporting revenue of $139.7 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 19 cents on revenue of $159.36 million,, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based MYR Group closed at $20.09 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)