Sept 23Myriad Group AG :

* Announced half year 2014 results on Monday

* Said H1 revenues of $21.8 million versus $21.5 million year ago

* Said H1 gross profit $13.8 million versus $5.3 million year ago

* Said H1 adjusted EBITDA $2.8 million versus $-2.3 million year ago

* Said does not expect to achieve H2 2014 revenues at the same level as H1 2014

* Said does not expect H2 2014 to be operationally profitable

