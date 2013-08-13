* Sees earnings/shr $1.87-$1.94 for year ending June 2014 vs
est $1.86
* Sees full-year revenue $690 mln-$710 mln vs est $665.2 mln
* Fourth-quarter earnings/share 53 cents vs est 44 cents
* Fourth-quarter rev $174.1 mln vs est $159.9 mln
* Shares up 5 pct after market
(Adds conference call details, analyst comment)
By Vrinda Manocha
Aug 13 Molecular diagnostics company Myriad
Genetics Inc forecast full-year results ahead of market
estimates after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by higher sales of its breast and ovarian cancer
detection test.
Myriad shares rose 5 percent in extended trading.
Myriad said it would launch three new tests to detect
hereditary cancer, melanoma and lung cancer in the year ending
June 2014. The hereditary cancer test will be launched in
September.
The company said it expects a profit of $1.87-$1.94 per
share on revenue of $690 million to $710 million, including
about $665 million-$685 million from its molecular diagnostics
business.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.86 per
share on revenue of $665.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"This (forecast) is likely to indicate confidence in limited
competitive impact on BRACAnalysis and continued volume growth,"
RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee wrote in a note.
Sales of Myriad's BRACAnalysis test, which looks for two
genes linked to hereditary breast and ovarian cancer, shot up
after actor Angeline Jolie declared she had a double mastectomy
following a test determining she ran a risk of developing breast
cancer.
Myriad said "celebrity publicity" contributed $7 million-$9
million to its fourth-quarter revenue, but the heightened
awareness would wane by the end of the current quarter.
The test generated revenue of $129.6 million in the fourth
quarter. Total revenue rose 31 percent to $174.1 million.
Net income rose to $44.1 million, or 53 cents per share, in
the quarter ended June 30 from $29.1 million, or 34 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts expected earnings of 44 cents per share on revenue
of $159.9 million
In June, Myriad won a partial victory in a controversial
lawsuit that challenged the validity of the company's patents
over two genes linked to hereditary breast and ovarian cancer.
Myriad argued that the patents were valid as it had
chemically altered the DNA and the genes were not naturally
occurring.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that human genes cannot be
patented unless they are produced synthetically. Industry
analysts had said at the time that the company's most important
patents had been upheld, protecting its BRACAnalysis test.
However, potential competitors such as Quest Diagnostics
said they would market tests based on the genes.
William Blair analyst Amanda Murphy said the company had an
advantage over competitors as they have an advanced database of
gene mutations.
"They talked about incorporating increased competition into
their guidance, but they are still guiding towards 13 to 16
percent revenue growth," she said.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal and Joyjeet Das)