Jan 22 Mysale Group Plc

* Trading update for the six months ended 31 December 2014

* Revenues for first half of financial year will be 8% up on same period last year

* An improvement on the growth rate announced on 15 December 2014 for the first five months of the financial year

* The company incurred an EBITDA loss in the period

* Board anticipates that EBITDA margin in second half will be positive

* Revenues for full year to 30 June 2015 are expected to grow at a similar rate to first half of financial year