UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 21 British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 4.1 percent rise in third-quarter revenue and said it was on track to meet full-year expectations.
N Brown, whose brands include Simply Be and Jacamo, cut its full-year product gross margin outlook to negative 75 basis points to flat from its earlier estimate of negative 25 basis points to 50 basis points, announced in October.
N Brown's biggest brand, JD Williams, performed well, as the clothing retailer saw a good performance over the Christmas period, the company said. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.