* Revenue rises in Oct and Nov after falling in Sept
* Black Friday sales rise 54 pct
* Sees record online sales for Christmas
* Shares gain as much as 8 pct
By Aastha Agnihotri
Dec 10 N Brown Group Plc, a British
online and catalogue-based plus-size apparel retailer, said
demand was improving as sales of winter wear were picking up
after a dull start in September due to warmer-than-usual
weather.
Shares of N Brown, known for its brands SimplyBe, Jacamo and
Marisota, rose as much as 8 percent.
N Brown said its revenue fell 10.8 percent in September, but
rose 1.5 percent in October and 3 percent in November.
"We are now seeing good sales in winter-related fashion
product, which was what was driving issues earlier in the
quarter," Chief Executive Angela Spindler told Reuters.
A number of big British clothing retailers, including Next
Plc and SuperGroup Plc, have trimmed their
full-year profit forecasts in recent weeks as warm autumn
weather kept coats and scarves on the shelf.
N Brown said increased focus on its online business and the
relaunch of its biggest brand, JD Williams, in July was boosting
sales.
The company's Black Friday sales rose 54 percent and
transactions rose 67 percent as customers increasingly go online
for their holiday shopping. The Manchester-based retailer gets
almost two-thirds of its revenue from its online business.
"Black Friday was great, a great way to stimulate customer
demand and get Christmas started ... We expect record online
sales during Christmas," Spindler said.
N Brown, however, said its total revenue fell 2.3 percent in
the 13 weeks ended Nov. 29. The company had warned in October
that its full-year profit would be lower.
N Brown's shares were up 7 percent at 350.40 pence on the
London Stock Exchange at 1045 GMT. Up to Tuesday's close, the
stock had fallen about 39 percent this year.
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Sunil Nair and Kirti Pandey)