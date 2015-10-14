(Adds details, share movement, analyst comment)
Oct 14 British plus-size fashion retailer N
Brown Group Plc said second-half trading had started
well and that it was confident of its full-year outlook.
Shares in N Brown, whose brands include Simply Be and
Jacamo, jumped 7 percent and were among the top percentage
gainers on the FTSE-250 midcap index.
The Manchester, northern England-based company said trading
in September was "pleasing", helped by the cooler weather this
year and that its new Autumn Winter campaigns were well received
by customers.
N Brown, which targets older and larger shoppers mainly
through its online and catalogue stores, said online penetration
of new customers for its largest brand JD Williams rose 21
percentage points to 74 percent in the first-half.
Online sales now represent 63 percent of N Brown's sales
compared with 58 percent last year.
Analyst Mike Dennis of Cantor Fitzgerald called this update
"encouraging", while keeping the stock's target price of 320
pence under review.
N Brown said underlying trading pretax profit fell 15.9
percent to 35 million pounds ($53.5 million), in line with
expectations.
Revenue, however, rose 4.2 percent to 415.8 million pounds
for the 26 weeks ended Aug. 29, the company said.
N Brown shares were up 6.8 percent at 337.5 pence at 0800
GMT. The stock had lost about 17 percent of its value since the
beginning of the year.
($1 = 0.6545 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)